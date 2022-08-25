Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11-year-old girl killed by stray cattle in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad

11-year-old girl killed by stray cattle in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 02:16 AM IST

A girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her

The police said the victim was the daughter of a labourer and the incident has agitated the residents as they accused the local administration of failing to make the town free from stray cattle. She was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

An 11-year-old girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her. A bull crushed her under its feet and she died on the spot.

Later, locals took her to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

The police said the victim was the daughter of a labourer and the incident has agitated the residents as they accused the local administration of failing to make the town free from stray cattle.

Shahbad MLA Ram Karan met the aggrieved family members and expressed his condolences. The MLA said the government should take immediate steps in this direction and ensure that all stray cattle reach to gaushalas. The police said the body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP