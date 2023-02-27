11-yr-old boy steals bag with 85k from wedding venue in Ludhiana

An 11-year-old boy allegedly stole a bag containing ₹85,000 and a gold ring from a marriage function after tricking the father of the groom in Dehlon, with police suspecting it to be a handiwork of an organised gang.

The boy was captured in the videos being recorded during the wedding function. The police suspect that some more people were involved in the crime. (Getty images)

A case under section 379 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused on the complaint of Avtar Khan of Rohta Sahib village of Patiala, who was hosting a marriage function of his son in Milan Palace in Dahlon on February 23.

Khan said that he was welcoming the guests when someone told him that something has stuck to his dress.

He kept the bag on a chair to clean his dress. After cleaning his dress, he turned around to pick up the bag, which was missing from the chair.

Khan said that when he scanned the video camera recordings of the function, he noticed an 11-year-old boy fleeing after stealing the bag.

He found that the boy was following him from the beginning of the function.

The boy put yogurt on his dress deliberately. When he kept the bag on a chair, the boy, who was waiting for it, picked it up and fled.

ASI Rupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that it is suspected that the boy was part of an organised gang.

The ASI said that it is suspected that members of the gang were present outside the marriage palace.

The police are scanning the CCTVs, video camera footage to trace the accused.

On January 30, police had arrested a man, hailing from Maharashtra, for allegedly stealing a bag containing ₹7 lakh from a reception party at a marriage palace in Gahore village in Dakha.

However, his accomplice is absconding.

According to police, the members of the gang used to come to Ludhiana during wedding season and would steal cash and jewellery from wedding parties.

