Clash between student parties at SD College: FIR lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 10, 2023 01:48 AM IST

Police have booked 12 persons in connection with the brawl between two student parties at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), Sector 32, on Tuesday.

On Tuesday members of the Student Organisation of India (SOI) and the Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU), Chandigarh had clashed with each other over bringing outsiders to the campus ahead of the student elections. (iStockphoto)
Police said the accused were all residents of Baddumajra village in Kharar. Some of them are outsiders. On Tuesday members of the Student Organisation of India (SOI) and the Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU) had clashed with each other over bringing outsiders to the campus ahead of the student elections.

Acting on the complaint of Ranjodh Singh of Sector 63, who was allegedly attacked by members of SDCU, a case under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

