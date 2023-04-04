Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalalabad: Tree falls on vehicle, 12 govt teachers hurt

Jalalabad: Tree falls on vehicle, 12 govt teachers hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 04, 2023 12:52 AM IST

The police said the teachers from Jalalabad in Fazilka district, posted in government schools of Tarn Taran, were travelling in a 10-seater multi-utility vehicle. When they reached near Khaji Peer village, about 1km from Jalalabad on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road at 7am, amid rain, a tree fell on the vehicle.

Pawan and Neelam were seriously injured and taken to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, while other teachers, including Rajni Bala, Balwinder Singh, Narinder Singh, Neeru, Shifali, Lekh Raj, Hardev Singh, and driver Sukhdev Singh, sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Jalalabad civil hospital.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains, in a message on social media, prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

It is the second accident in the past fortnight. On March 24, three teachers and the driver of their vehicle died on the spot, while 10 teachers were injured and hospitalised after meeting an accident while travelling to their schools in Tarn Taran from Jalalabad.

