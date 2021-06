12 Haryana DCs shifted

The Haryana government on Friday shuffled deputy commissioners of 12 districts while issuing transfer orders of 42 IAS officers.

As per the orders issued by the state government, Vinay Pratap Singh was posted as Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC), Vikram as Ambala DC, Anish Yadav as Sirsa DC, Mukul Kumar as Kurukshetra DC, AS Mann as Charkhi Dadri DC, Girish Arora as Yamunanagar DC, Mahavir Kaushik as Fatehabad DC, Shakti Singh as Nuh DC, Pradeep Dahiya as Kaithal DC, Lalit Kumar as Sonepat DC, Sushil Sarwan as Panipat DC, and Shyam Lal Poonia as Jhajjar DC.

Among other transfers, Pankaj Yadav was posted as Ambala divisional commissioner, Sharandeep Kaur as Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner, Mukesh Ahuja as Gurugram municipal corporation commissioner, Dhirendra Khadgata as Ambala municipal corporation commissioner, and Manoj Kumar as Karnal municipal corporation commissioner.

Dharmendra Singh was posted as administrator, HSVP, Panchkula; Rajesh Jogpal as administrator, HSVP, Hisar; and NS Banger as administrator, HSVP, Rohtak.

Additional chief secretary, medical education, Alok Nigam was given additional charge of ACS, mines and geology. Managing director, HPGCL, Mohammad Shayin was given additional charge of director, mines and geology. Principal secretary, arts and culture, D Suresh was given additional charge of housing for all department.

Director general, supplies and disposal, Nitin Yadav was given additional charge of secretary, employment. Gurugram divisional commissioner, Rajeev Ranjan was given additional charge of secretary, monitoring and coordination.

Jagdeep Singh was posted as director general social justice and empowerment, Anshaj Singh as director elementary education, Rajiv Ratan as commissioner food and drugs administration, Sujan Singh as director Ayush, Mani Ram Sharma as special secretary home-II, Ashok Sharma as managing director warehousing corporation, Jitender Kumar-I as managing director Sugarfed, and Pradeep Kumar as administrator (HQ), HSVP, Panchkula.

And Parth Gupta was posted as director, citizens resource information department.