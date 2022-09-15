12 killed, 26 hurt as minibus plunges into gorge in Poonch

At least 12 passengers were killed and 26 others were injured when the overloaded minibus they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The bus was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian around 8.30 am and went rolling down a 100-ft deep gorge.

Some students of a government school were also travelling on the ill-fated bus. Those killed include two minor boys, aged 5 and 14 years, and three women, two of whom were teenagers. Seven of the victims have been identified as Bashir Ahmad 40; Rozia Akhtar 18; Zarina Bi, 40; Mohammad Hassan 65; Nasima Akhtar 20; Abdul Karim, 70; and Abdul Qayoom 40. All the victims were locals.

Poonch senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rohit Baskotra said, “The mini bus was overloaded. It had a seating capacity of 28, but was ferrying 38 people. Six critically injured passengers have been airlifted to a hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, while others are being sent to Jammu by road.”

Poonch is around 250 km away from Jammu. Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, medical superintendent Dr ADH Manhas, said, “The six patients that were airlifted – Mukhtiar Ahmed, Mohammad Razzak, Jamila Akhtar, Tariq Ahmed, Abdul Samad and Abdual Ahad – remain critical.”

The SSP said,”As per preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of negligent driving.”

Soon after the accident, locals, policemen and army personnel from a nearby unit rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured and dead were evacuated to the district hospital in Poonch.

Condolences pour in

Expressing grief over the tragic mishap, L-G Manoj Sinha said, “Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”

He announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹1 lakh to those seriously injured in the mishap. Later, he also visited the Poonch hospital to inquire after the health of the injured where angry residents demanded that a trauma centre be built in Poonch to provide timely treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and several leaders from the Valley expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

The PM also announced financial aid of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.”The loss of lives due to an accident in Poonch is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 would be given to the injured,” he said in a tweet on the Twitter handle of the PMO.

“The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured”, the president wrote on her Twitter handle.

Dhankhar tweeted: “Pained to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

National conference Vice-president Omar Abdullah said, “Very sorry to hear about the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may the injured make a swift recovery.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock over the accident. “Deepest condolences to the grieving families & prayers for the injured,” she tweeted.

