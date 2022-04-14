Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 lady cops to patrol 25 educational institutes in Mohali
chandigarh news

12 lady cops to patrol 25 educational institutes in Mohali

Mohali SSP says that 12 lady police personnel will patrol 25 important schools, colleges, and educational institutions, so that they can prevent incidents of sexual harassment and provide a safe environment to students
Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni flagging off the motorcycles that will be used by the police for patrolling, at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni on Wednesday flagged off 10 motorcycles and six scooters at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 which will be used by police for patrolling.

Speaking on the occasion, Soni said that 12 lady police personnel will use the scooters to patrol 25 important schools, colleges, and educational institutions, so that they can prevent incidents of eve-teasing and provide a safe environment to students. They will be on duty from 7 am to 6 pm and have been provided with wireless sets and batons. A video conference was also held on Wednesday with the principals of these schools and colleges.

Soni added that the motorcycles will be used by the cops deployed in the police control room (PCR). Two policemen will be on duty on each motorcycle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP