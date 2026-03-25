12 modernists who helped shape Chandigarh honoured

To celebrate 75 years of making of Chandigarh, the UT administration on Tuesday honoured 12 Indian modernists for their contribution in shaping the city in its initial stage. The event served as the first of its kind, recognising the work of Indian professionals in making of the city other than the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier and his team. Family members of awardees with UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at Sector 10 on Tuesday. (HT file)

Organised by the administration in association with Chandigarh Citizens Foundation at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, as many as 10 professionals were honoured posthumously with only Jeet Lal Malhotra, aged 97, and Shivdatt Sharma, 95, alive. Architect Shivdutt Sharma remained the only Indian modernist present at the event to receive the honour in person. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, along with Gen VP Malik, were present. Families of key personalities were honoured for their contribution.

Kataria said, “We often read about the French architects in making of Chandigarh. It is good to know the contribution of Indian professionals. Deliberating over city’s development, Kataria said that villages combined with Chandigarh are going to remain his priority. Further, he informed about Sukhna Lake to be declared Ramsar site in a month or two, developing Chandigarh as an education city and creation of a 2,000-bed hospital in the city for which approval has been received from NITI Aayog.

The contributors

SD Sharma joined the joined Chandigarh capital project in 1959 and played a crucial role in continuation of Chandigarh’s modernist lineage. Mohinder Singh Randhawa, a civil servant, joined in 1950 and remembered for his role in advancing city’s tree-lined avenues, gardens and open spaces, founding cultural institutions and his advocacy for protecting Rock Garden project. Aditya Prakash, joined in 1952, was behind key civic works, such as Tagore Theatre, Neelam, district court buildings and Sector 17.

AR Prabhalkar worked with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret on major public works associated with Capitol, Sukhna Lake and Leisure Valley.

Jeet Lal Malhotra designed key civic facilities and doing photographic documentation of the capital project.

Bhanu Pratap Mathur was behind some of remarkable buildings, including Gandhi Bhawan, campus library, Student Centre building. Jugal Kishore Chowdhury is known for his work on Punjab Engineering College, etc.

Manmohan Nath Sharma guided the city through crucial years of consolidation after initial design phase. Urmila Eulie Chowdhury worked on drawings and detailing for key monuments. Parmeshwar Lal Verma mediated between ambitious architectural vision and resources available. Prem Nath Thapar coordinated land acquisition, resettlement and interdepartmental decision making.

Anthony Leocadia Fletcher produced foundational notes on site selection, surveys and overall character of the proposed capital.