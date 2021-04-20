Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 more people succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity
12 more people succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity

Meanwhile, 1,681 people tested positive, just three less that the all-time high of 1,684 recorded the previous day
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The number of deaths on Monday is highest in a day during the second wave of the pandemic.

As many as 12 patients died of Covid-19 across the tricity on Monday, highest in a day during the second wave of the pandemic.

Mohali district reported 792 cases, followed by 612 in Chandigarh and 277 in Panchkula district. When it came to fatalities, all three recorded four each.

Worst-hit in the tricity, Mohali has reported 36,865 cases so far, of which 6,390 are active. While 29,969 patients have been cured, 506 have died.

In Chandigarh, the deceased include a 45-year-old woman besides three senior citizens.

The total has reached 34,546, of which 3,804 cases remain active. The toll stands at 417 and the number of recovered patients at 30,325.

In Panchkula, besides two senior citizens, two 45-year-old men succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 172.

As many as 17,065 have tested positive so far, of whom 14,717 have recovered and 2,176 are still undergoing treatment.

