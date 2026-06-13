12 years of the PM Modi-led government: Article 370 repeal a watershed moment: J&K BJP

Calling the abrogation of Article 370 a watershed moment, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP, on Friday, said that the Union Territory has transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP state president Sat Paul Sharma during the '12 Saal Bemisaal' event, marking 12 years of the Modi government, at Jammu Club, Friday. (PTI)

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The BJP organised a special programme on “12 Saal Bemisal” to celebrate the 12 years of the PM Modi-led government at the Centre.

BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, MP from Jammu-Reasi constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma, LoP Sunil Sharma, MLA Vikram Randhawa, Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi, Spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal, along with senior party leaders and workers, attended the event.

In his opening remarks, LoP Sharma congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful completion of 12 years of his government, asserting, “The beginning of BJP rule under PM Modi laid the foundation for fulfilling the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.”

“Under the “12 Saal Bemisal” campaign, several programmes are being organised across the country, and this event was held to highlight the achievements of the Government of India under PM Modi. It is not only 12 years of governance but also a vision of leadership and progress, and it will be written as a golden chapter in history,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, in his address, said that PM Modi’s contribution to the nation cannot be matched. “He has made India proud on international forums,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, in his address, said that PM Modi’s contribution to the nation cannot be matched. “He has made India proud on international forums,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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MP and J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said, “Under PM, India is gradually marching on the path of development and will become a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.”

Chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, in his concluding remarks, said, “PM Modi changed ‘Scamraj’ into ‘Ramraj’. We are progressing in every sector. The Modi government believes in developing ‘atmavishwas’ (self-confidence), and this is what he is inculcating among Indians.”

Spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal also lauded Modi for transforming J&K into a “Naya Jammu and Kashmir” that is witnessing peace and prosperity.