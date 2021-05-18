124 more Covid fatalities reported in Haryana

Haryana on Tuesday recorded 7,774 fresh Covid-19 cases while 124 people succumbed to the virus even as 14,897 recovered in the last 24 hours across state, according to the health bulletin.

Faridabad has the highest recovery rate of 94.03% and Fatehabad the lowest of 79.42%. The recovery rate of seven districts in state is above 90%. On Tuesday, the recovery rate of Gurugram was 88.19%, lower than the cumulative recovery rate of the state (88.33%).

In past last 24 hours, 60,457 samples were taken in state. Of the 7,774 fresh cases, Gurugram recorded the highest of 1,247 new cases, Faridabad 429, Sonepat 408, Hisar 630, Ambala 178, Karnal 377, Panipat 154, Rohtak 325, Rewari 280, Panchkula 270, Kurukshetra 164, Yamunanagar 317, Sirsa 691, Mahendergarh 298, Bhiwani 530, Jhajjar 452, Palwal 262, Fatehabad 174, Kaithal 74, Jind 332, Nuh 55 and Charkhi Dadri 127.

The highest of 14 people died in Gurugram, 10 each in Hisar and Karnal, eight each in Faridabad, Ambala and Rewari, nine in Jind, and six in Charkhi Dadri.