12,444 fresh Covid cases, 95 deaths reported in Haryana

Ninety-five patients succumbed to Covid-19 and 12,444 fresh cases were detected in Haryana on Wednesday. The state yet again registered the highest-ever single day surge in cases and fatalities.

On Tuesday, Haryana had recorded 11,931 fresh Covid cases and 84 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, of total 95 deaths due to the contagion, 12 people died in Hisar, 10 in Sirsa, nine in Fatehabad, eight in Jind, seven each in Gurugram, Karnal and Bhiwani, six in Panchkula, five each in Faridabad and Ambala, four each in Sonepat, Rohtak and Kaithal, two each in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Palwal, and one in Nuh.

The death toll in state has increased to 4,021 and the active patient count rose to 88,860 while 7,618 people had recovered on Tuesday.

Gurugram logged 2,934 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,602, Sonepat 870, Hisar 1,042, Ambala 350, Karnal 760, Panipat 668, Rohtak 236, Rewari 138, Panchkula 520, Kurukshetra 202, Yamunanagar 298, Sirsa 430, Mahendergarh 195, Bhiwani 453, Jhajjar 243, Palwal 114, Fatehabad 264, Kaithal 137, Jind 850, Nuh 91, and Charkhi Dadri 47.

At least 48,740 samples were collected in the last 24 hours to detect spread of the virus while 37,461 people were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Union government has increased the oxygen quota of Haryana from 162 MT to 232 MT a day, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Two days ago, Haryana had urged the Centre to increase the oxygen quota to 270 MT amid surge in Covid cases in state.

WEEK’S LOCKDOWN IN 2 KARNAL SECTORS

Concerned over rising number of Covid patients, the Karnal district administration has decided to impose a weeklong lockdown in Sector 6 and 13 of Karnal.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the lockdown will be in place from Wednesday midnight.

As per the restrictions, nobody will be allowed to go outside these sectors. Officials of the health department will conduct door-to-door scanning and sampling of all residents and infected people will be isolated in their houses.

The decision was taken to break the chain of virus. A nodal officer will be appointed to monitor the situation. The decision was taken in a meeting with officials of the Karnal administration, municipal corporation, and councillors of these sectors.

Banks, coaching centres and eateries in these areas will remain closed but ATMs remain operational.

