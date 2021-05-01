125 Covid fatalities reported in Haryana

With 125 more people succumbing to Covid-19, Haryana on Sunday witnessed the biggest number of fatalities in a day. The number of active cases in state also crossed the 1-lakh mark.

The state recorded 13,588 new cases and 50,823 samples were taken in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

Seventeen people died of Covid in Hisar; 12 each in Gurugram, Panipat and Panchkula; nine in Ambala; eight in Bhiwani; seven in Fatehabad; five each in Faridabad and Karnal; four each in Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Jind and Charkhi Dadri; three in Sonepat; two in Rewari; and one in Palwal, raising the state’s death toll to 4,341.

On Saturday, Gurugram logged 4,099 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,751, Sonepat 920, Hisar 897, Ambala 365, Karnal 740, Panipat 549, Rohtak 348, Rewari 236, Panchkula 446, Kurukshetra 211, Yamunanagar 333, Sirsa 409, Mahendergarh 526, Bhiwani 312, Jhajjar 264, Palwal 100, Fatehabad 291, Kaithal 207, Jind 458, Nuh 105 and Charkhi Dadri 21.

Meanwhile, 8,509 people recovered; 15,668 people were vaccinated; and the active case tally rose to 1,02,516.

FIRST DAY OF WEEKEND LOCKDOWN

On the first day of the weekend lockdown in district, Karnal police were seen struggling to keep people inside their homes.

Despite clear instructions issued by the administration, people were seen travelling, forcing police to challan them for not providing a valid reason for coming out on the streets.

Shiv Charan, in-charge of Sector 6 police post in Karnal, said 25 people have been challaned for not wearing masks or following Covid guidelines.

Panipat superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said total 250 people were challaned and six FIRs were registered under Section 188 of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, people remained indoors and most private vehicles remained off the roads in Rohtak, Sonepat, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Jhajjar districts on Saturday.

Barring pharmacies and essential goods shops, business and trading activities came to halt in these districts.

Police imposed fines on people for venturing out without any reason.

ADMIT ONLY CRITICAL PATIENTS IN ICU

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav made a surprise visit to private hospitals in city and the hospitals were directed to admit only critical patients in the ICU wards.

Not a single bed was available in Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital by Saturday evening as all 210 beds with oxygen support and 70 beds in the ICU of the hospital were occupied.

No empty bed was available in the ICU of Covid hospitals in Panipat.

