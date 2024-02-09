1,260 immigration fraudsters held by SIT so far in Haryana: Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a total of 1,260 immigration fraudsters have been arrested by the Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed under Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj to deal with immigration fraud in the state. Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a total of 1,260 immigration fraudsters have been arrested by the Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed under Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj to deal with immigration fraud in the state. (HT File Photo)

While hearing public complaints at his residence in Ambala, he said that strict action is being taken against them, if found in indulged in such activities.

Vij highlighted the efforts made by the SIT, stating that the previous SIT under the then IG Bharti Arora had arrested 664 agents in its approximately two-and-a-half to three-year term, while the current SIT has arrested 596 agents in its nine-month tenure.

He further said that the state cabinet recently approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2024, to address fraudulent activities related to immigration, especially involving corrupt travel agents from Punjab and Haryana that will be placed before the house in the upcoming Budget Session starting February 20.

In a case of dowry, Vij directed the Police Commissioner of Faridabad to take contingence of the cases where no action has been taken despite complaints. He also ordered SPs of various districts to address the issues raised by the complainants who met him.