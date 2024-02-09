 1,260 immigration fraudsters held by SIT so far in Haryana: Anil Vij - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 1,260 immigration fraudsters held by SIT so far in Haryana: Anil Vij

1,260 immigration fraudsters held by SIT so far in Haryana: Anil Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 09, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Anil Vij on Thursday said that a total of 1,260 immigration fraudsters have been arrested by the Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed under Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj to deal with immigration fraud in the state.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a total of 1,260 immigration fraudsters have been arrested by the Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed under Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj to deal with immigration fraud in the state.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a total of 1,260 immigration fraudsters have been arrested by the Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed under Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj to deal with immigration fraud in the state. (HT File Photo)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a total of 1,260 immigration fraudsters have been arrested by the Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed under Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj to deal with immigration fraud in the state. (HT File Photo)

While hearing public complaints at his residence in Ambala, he said that strict action is being taken against them, if found in indulged in such activities.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vij highlighted the efforts made by the SIT, stating that the previous SIT under the then IG Bharti Arora had arrested 664 agents in its approximately two-and-a-half to three-year term, while the current SIT has arrested 596 agents in its nine-month tenure.

He further said that the state cabinet recently approved the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2024, to address fraudulent activities related to immigration, especially involving corrupt travel agents from Punjab and Haryana that will be placed before the house in the upcoming Budget Session starting February 20.

In a case of dowry, Vij directed the Police Commissioner of Faridabad to take contingence of the cases where no action has been taken despite complaints. He also ordered SPs of various districts to address the issues raised by the complainants who met him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On