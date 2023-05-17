Chandigarh: Registration starts, 1,272 seats up for grabs in 3 engineering institutes

As many as 1,272 seats are up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year. Like many other states, Chandigarh, too, accepts JEE main scores for admission to engineering courses. The last date of online registration is June 25. (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh engineering and architecture counselling online portal for admission to engineering courses under the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) is now open for registrations.

JAC has been constituted for conducting admissions to Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Architecture, integrated BE (chemical)-MBA (master of business administration) courses based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main scores.

Like many other states, Chandigarh, too, accepts JEE main scores for admission to engineering courses. The last date of online registration is June 25.

Institutes like University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University (PU), Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, PU, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, PU Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology Sector 26 and Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector 12, Chandigarh are a part of this.

The number of seats in the three engineering colleges has reduced from 1,276 seats in 2022 to 1,272 seats in 2023.

There are 747 seats up for grabs in six courses at UIET, same as last year. This includes 153 seats in electronics and communication engineering (ECE), 138 in each computer science and engineering (CSE) and information technology (IT) and 106 each in biotechnology, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering.

At PU’s Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET), there are around 213 seats in three different engineering programmes. A total of 114 seats are available in BE (chemical), 55 in the five-year integrated BE (chemical)-MBA course and 44 in BE (food technology).

At Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), 78 seats are available in each of the four courses offered – computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering– which is also the same as last year. Under Chandigarh quota, total 255 seats are reserved for those who have passed Class 12 from a Chandigarh school while 45 seats are for outsiders.

Apart from engineering, 44 seats are also up for grab at the Chandigarh College of Architecture in Sector 12. The Chandigarh quota is followed here as well and 33 seats are for Chandigarh students while six seats are for outside Chandigarh students, one for Kashmiri migrants and four for EWS students.

Those who wish to register can go to https://admissions.nic.in/JACCHD/Applicant/Registration/Verification.aspx

Counselling dates

There will be three rounds of online counselling, followed by two special rounds. The first round will start from July 5, followed by second round of counselling from July 16 and third round of counselling from July 24. While the first special counselling will start on August 2, the second special round will be held from August 12.

In the special rounds, all candidates who have registered before the first round of counselling or freshly registered for the special round can participate regardless of whether they have participated in the previous rounds or not.

Important dates

Last date to register: June 25

Document verification: June 28 to June 30

Display of final list of eligible candidates for filling of choices: July 4

First round of seat allotment under first counselling: July 11 at 8:00 pm

Second round of seat allotment: July 19 at 8:00 pm

Third round of seat allotment: July 27 at 8:00 pm

Physical reporting: July 31

Display of vacant seats for special round of counselling: August 2

Special round of seat allotment: August 10 by 7:00 pm

Spot round seat allotment: August 14

