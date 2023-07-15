13 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh academy make it to NDA, IMA

As many as 13 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) SAS Nagar have made it up to prestigious defence academies including National Defence Academy (NDA), Cadet Training Wings (CTWs) for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and Indian Military Academy (IMA) in the last month. Cadet Manpreet Singh is among the top 20 candidates for the TES Entry.

(HT File Photo)

Congratulating these candidates on joining the various academies to become defence officers, Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said that with joining of these 13 cadets, a total of 216 cadets of this Institute have joined different Service Training Academies since the inception of the Institute.

At least 141 alumni of this Institute have also been commissioned as officers in the Defence Services. He said that the government is committed to fulfil the aspirations of Punjab’s youth, who want to join the defence services.

He said that it’s matter of great pride for the state as with a selection rate of 52%, the institute has been the most successful of its kind in the country. Arora said that these cadets will prove to be an asset for the country.

Director of Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI Major General Ajay H Chauhan (Retd) exhorted the cadets to live up to their calling and be worthy sons of Punjab and true soldiers of the Nation.