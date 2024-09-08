13 Haryana districts severely hit by drugs: Bhupinder Hooda

Citing a Narcotics Control Bureau report, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said 13 districts of Haryana were severely hit by the drug problem. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that till 2014, the number of people reaching hospitals due to drug addiction was 1,400, which has now increased to over 35,000 in Sirsa alone. (HT File)

The leader of the Opposition, who was interacting with representatives of social organisations at his residence, said in a statement that government statistics show that over 400 persons lost their lives due to drug overdose during the BJP rule. “In Sirsa alone, 65 people have died due to overdose in two years. Dozens of people have died due to poisonous liquor,” he said.

“Drugs reached every village, street and locality during the BJP rule,” he said, adding that current dispensation has turned the state into ‘Udta Haryana’.

“Synthetic drugs are being sold everywhere. No action is taken against drug traffickers. It is clear from this that this business has the protection of the government,” he alleged.

Hooda said that till 2014, the number of people reaching hospitals due to drug addiction was 1,400, which has now increased to over 35,000 in Sirsa alone. Hooda assured that if the Congress comes to power, drug addiction, crime and unemployment will be curbed.