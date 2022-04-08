13 migrant kids rescued from Kapurthala

: The Kapurthala administration along with an NGO has rescued 13 minor migrant children working as child labourers in a field in Sidhwan Dona village in the district.

The children, in the age group of 10-16 years, were forced to work in a potato farm. They were rescued on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The district task force and members of the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan identified the kids and conducted raids on the farm after a Bihar-based migrant approached the NGO saying that his two sons were trafficked to the village and were being held hostage there.

The officials found that the children were kept in a small pump house, were not paid and forced to work the entire day.

District child welfare officer Yogesh Kumari said that they have produced the kids before the child welfare committee of the district after which they were sent to a rehab centre in the district.

Kumari said that their search operation is still underway as they are tracing two more kids.

She said that the potato farm belongs to the one Ramesh and the department will take further action as per the CWC orders.

