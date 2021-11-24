13 school students among 23 people test Covid positive in Punjab’s Muktsar

Thirteen students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Muktsar district were among 23 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the south Malwa region of Punjab since Tuesday morning.

Also read: Does vaccination protect against long Covid? Here’s what studies suggest

Health officials said the school and a residential locality in Bathinda’s Rampura Phul town had been declared micro-containment zones on Tuesday.

Muktsar civil surgeon Ranju Singla said a student of JNV at Warring Khera was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Thursday. After testing, 13 more students were found infected with coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

“Among the 14 infected, 12 are girls. They have all been isolated at the school hostel and are under medical observation. Our teams tested 400 other students and school staff and they tested negative,” she said.

Bathinda chief medical officer Dr TS Dhillon said five members of a family at Rampura Phul tested positive on Tuesday. “The family had recently travelled to a few places and we have yet to ascertain the possible source of infection. Patients have been advised home isolation. A residential pocket at Janta Nagar, street number 14, at Rampura Phul has been sealed and house-to-house testing is underway,” he said.

The number of active cases in Bathinda is 20 and one death due to Covid-19 was reported in the district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, four people tested positive in Faridkot district and one person was found infected with coronavirus in Mansa district on Tuesday.