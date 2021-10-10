Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
138 infected, three dead of virus in HP
chandigarh news

138 infected, three dead of virus in HP

Himachal logged 138 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,20,392 while death toll mounted to 3,683 after three patients died of the infection
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal logged 138 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,20,392 while death toll mounted to 3,683 after three patients died of the infection.

Among the fresh cases, 56 were reported in Kangra, 27 in Hamirpur, 24 in Mandi,12 in Una, 11 in Bilaspur, six in Shimla, and one each in Kullu and Solan. The active case count remain static at 1,371 while recoveries reached 2,15,321 after 166 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 49,353 cases reported till date, followed by 31,166 in Mandi and 27,316 in Shimla.

