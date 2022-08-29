13.9 mm rainfall brings down the mercury in Chandigarh

Bringing respite from the sultry weather, the city received 13.9 mm rainfall on Sunday evening till 8:30 pm as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city may receive up to 20 mm rainfall in the coming days as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mercury dropped five notches after it started raining. At 5.30 pm, the temperature was around 32.6°C, but at 8:30 pm it dropped to 27°C. The maximum temperature in the city dropped from 34.8°C on Saturday to 34.4°C on Sunday, which is 1.6°C above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 26.8°C on Saturday to 27°C on Sunday, 4.1°C above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will stay between 25°C and 26°C.