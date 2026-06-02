13-lakh bribery case: Punjab VB chief’s reader OP Rana surrenders before CBI court

Wanted in a ₹13-lakh bribery case, Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief director’s reader OP Rana surrendered before a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Monday after remaining on the run for three weeks.

In his surrender application filed through counsel Sumesh Jain, Rana maintained that he had been falsely implicated in the case. (Getty Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following his surrender, the court sent Rana to seven-day CBI remand for further interrogation.

According to the CBI, the FIR was registered on May 11 on the complaint of Amit Kumar, a state tax officer posted in Malout, Muktsar. The agency alleged that intermediaries Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal demanded illegal gratification on behalf of OP Rana and Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief Sharad Satya Chauhan for getting a disproportionate assets case against the officer closed.

The CBI said during trap proceedings on May 11, co-accused Ankit Wadhwa accepted ₹13 lakh and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-7 mobile phone from the complainant on the directions of Raghav Goyal. The cash and mobile phone were recovered from Wadhwa, following which Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal were arrested on May 12. However, Rana managed to flee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Over the past three weeks, Rana applied for anticipatory bail first before the CBI court and then before the Punjab and Haryana high court. But failed to get relief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past three weeks, Rana applied for anticipatory bail first before the CBI court and then before the Punjab and Haryana high court. But failed to get relief. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In his surrender application filed through counsel Sumesh Jain, Rana maintained that he had been falsely implicated in the case. He denied demanding any bribe and alleged that the CBI had fabricated a one-sided story. He further contended that he had no authority to decide matters pending before the Vigilance Bureau.