13-member SAD panel meets in Amloh to discuss poll washout

“Workers’ morale needs to be boosted. They are with the party but their hope is fading away,” said a party leader on anonymity.
Committee head Iqbal Singh Jhundan said, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal wants the feedback report to be impartial and workers’ issues addressed (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 13-member committee, set up by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to analyse the party’s poll debacle, on Monday held a meeting with workers and office bearers in Amloh, flagging the concerns voiced by the SGPC that in case strong remedial steps were not taken, the party may taste defeat in gurdwara polls too.

The committee head Iqbal Singh Jhundan said, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal wants the feedback report to be impartial and workers’ issues addressed.

