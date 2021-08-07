13-year-old accuses cop of rape, Ludhiana police chief marks inquiry

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has ordered an inquiry by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Pragya Jain after a 13-year-old girl accused a police personnel of rape.

In her complaint to the commissioner, the child said on July 21, her friend and her boyfriend took her to a hotel, where she fell unconscious after consuming a soft drink. On waking up, she found herself naked and realised she was raped.

Thereafter, her friend and her boyfriend dropped her at the civil hospital, where a staffer took her to the hospital police post.

The girl alleged at the post, one of the police personnel removed her clothes for physical examination. He then took her to an isolated location in his car and raped her, before dropping her off at a child care home.

At the home, she repeatedly requested the staffers to let her talk to her parents, but they did not heed her appeals. Eventually, after two weeks she was able to talk to her parents and was brought home.

Her parents alleged that after their daughter revealed the matter to them, they lodged a police complaint against the cop and her friends, but no action was taken.

The cop, who is facing the inquiry, refuted the allegation, saying that after the hospital staffer brought the girl over, she was sent to the child car home after medical examination.

ADCP Pragya Jain said appropriate action will be taking following the investigation. Meanwhile, no FIR has been lodged.