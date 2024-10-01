Menu Explore
13-year-old boy drowns in Makhan Majra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 01, 2024 09:46 AM IST

A 13-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a rainwater-filled drain in the village of Makhan Majra. The body was recovered on Monday morning.

A 13-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a rainwater-filled drain in the village of Makhan Majra. The body was recovered on Monday morning.

A 13-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a rainwater-filled drain in the village of Makhan Majra. The body was recovered on Monday morning. (HT File)
A 13-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a rainwater-filled drain in the village of Makhan Majra. The body was recovered on Monday morning. (HT File)

The victim had been missing since around 2pm on Sunday. His family, who live in Hallomajra, began searching for him when he failed to return home. Despite their efforts, they could not locate him by nightfall, prompting his father to file a missing person’s report at the Sector 31 Police Station at around 12.30am.

Following the report, the police searched for the boy throughout the night but were unable to find him. Around 8.30am on Monday, officers discovered some clothing hanging from a tree near a rainwater-filled drain in the forested areas around Makhan Majra. Upon further investigation, they found Alok’s body submerged in the drain.

His family was immediately called to the site, where they confirmed his identity. Preliminary investigations revealed that Alok had likely gone to bathe in the rainwater-filled drain, where he tragically drowned.

The body has been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital Sector 32 for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding the drowning.

