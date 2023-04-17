Teen killed, 2 injured as shell explodes in Kargil’s Khurbathang area

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy was killed and two others injured after an old leftover shell that they were fiddling with exploded at the Khurbathang area of Kargil district in Ladakh on Sunday.

Officials said children were fiddling with the shell on their way back home in Kargil’s Khurbathang area. (HT File)

Sharing details, Kargil deputy commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve said the incident took place in the upper reaches of the union territory, in Khurbathang, when three children returning from a football ground found the old shell.

“One of the boys picked it up in his hand and then dropped it when the shell suddenly exploded. Unfortunately, a boy has died and two others were injured,” the DC added.

Officials said the area is believed to still have some old leftover shells from the time of the Kargil War and also served as a firing range for the army, but was de-notified in 2013.

The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Baqir Ali. The two children accompanying him who sustained injuries in the incident were Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi, both 12 years of age. The official said the children were returning home through a shortcut at the time.

“Baqir Ali was brought dead to the hospital. The injured children have been admitted to the district hospital in Kargil. Both the boys are stable,” he said.