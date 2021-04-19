Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13-year-old Yamunanagar rape survivor’s pregnancy terminated
The case had come to light on April 13, when the Jagadhari Civil Hospital informed Childline that the minor was 22 weeks pregnant.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Days after a couple was booked for allegedly pushing a 13-year-old girl into prostitution, doctors at the Civil Hospital terminated the minor’s pregnancy on Saturday.

Childline district coordinator Anju Bajpai said the medical process had been started by a team of doctors on Friday. “It was completed on Saturday night and she is under observation. She is being counselled and her aftercare, including diet, will be taken care of by us,” she said.

Initially, police had arrested Sonu and Riya alias Rita, who would take the victim to different locations daily with her husband, where some men would rape her.

Bajpai said the accused had pushed her into prostitution to fund their drug habit. An FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

Police public relations officer Chamkaur Singh said, “So far, seven people, including the couple, have been arrested. All of them are being interrogated.”

