13-yr-old girl killed in celebratory firing at Charkhi Dadri wedding

A 13-year-old girl was accidentally killed and two others, including her mother were injured when a man opened fire as part of jubilations at a wedding ceremony in Charkhi Dadri district on Wednesday night, said police. The incident took place when the girl and her family had come to attend a wedding function at a banquet in Charkhi Dadri on Wednesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The girl’s mother and one other woman also sustained injuries, and both are undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Dadri.

In his complaint to the police, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar said that he along with his family had gone to Charkhi Dadri to attend his friend’s daughter’s wedding. He further said that the incident occurred when he along with his wife and children were preparing to return to their home after attending the wedding.

“Some youths were firing in the air outside the banquet hall. The bullet fired by them hit my daughter’s head and she fell on the ground. My wife and another woman also received injuries due to firing,” he added.

Charkhi Dadri (city) police station house officer Sunil Kumar said that the girl died in the celebratory firing and her mother along with another woman sustained injuries.

“The incident took place when the girl and her family had come to attend a wedding function at a banquet in Charkhi Dadri on Wednesday night. During preliminary investigations, it has come to the fore that some youths were celebrating and dancing. We are checking the video footage of the marriage event to identify the accused,” he added.

He said that a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 287 against an unknown person.