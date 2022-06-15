14 mobiles phones recovered from Goindwal, Amritsar jails

Fourteen mobile phones and other prohibited items were recovered during search operations at Goindwal Sahib and Amritsar central jails, police said on Wednesday.

The recoveries come just 10 days after 29 mobile phones and other banned items were seized from 17 inmates at the two jails. Following the latest recoveries, seven inmates have been booked in four separate cases registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station in Tarn Taran and the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

The police complaints mention that two Nokia mobile phones were recovered from Abzal, while four mobiles were recovered from Jagroop Singh, Gursewak Singh, Jaspal Singh and Jasbir Singh during checking at the Goindwal Sahib jail.

Meanwhile, one mobile phone was recovered from Tejinderpal Singh while five unclaimed mobile phones and two smart phones were found from other parts of the Amritsar jail. All the accused have been booked under the Prisons Act, and will be brought on production warrants for further investigation, said police.

Besides mobile phones, two SIM cards, six springs of heaters, 114 bundles of cigarettes, nine boxes of cigarettes and 79 packets of tobacco were also recovered during the searches.

Probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has revealed that how gangsters are running operations from jails in Punjab. With jail minister Harjot Bains promising to make all prisons free of mobile phones within six months, multiple seizures have been made in the past couple of weeks.

