14 villages oppose proposal to expand Mohali MC’s limits

Opposing the Punjab government’s decision to expand the boundaries of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC), as many as 14 village panchayats held a joint press conference in Mauli Baidwan on Friday and said that the government has taken a “dictatorial decision” by including villages in the MC without seeking the consent of the panchayats. Panchayats cited the example of Mataur, which was included in the civic body 30 years ago but still suffers from poor sanitation, overflowing sewer lines, and lack of stormwater management. They said the same fate awaits other villages. (HT File)

They warned that if the notification is not withdrawn, all panchayats of the constituency will unite and block Airport Road on December 10.

Panchayat representatives alleged that inclusion in the MC will put unnecessary tax burden on villagers and completely disturb the rural administrative structure. Sarpanches said that in the name of development, the government is trying to take away village land and rights. Villagers fear that once brought under the MC, the first impact will be hefty house tax and water–sewerage charges, which until now were free or very minimal under panchayat management. After being brought into the MC, fees for water supply, sewerage, streetlights, and sanitation will rise sharply.

The sarpanches added that many villagers depend on dairy farming for their livelihood, but once the area comes under MC limits, keeping cattle becomes restricted, pushing families towards unemployment. Even after seven decades of Independence, many houses in villages are semi-constructed, and panchayat grants help people build homes—but this support will no longer be available under the MC. They alleged that the government wants to capture village land worth crores by bringing them into the corporation.

Those sarpanch present in press conference included Gursewak Singh of Mauli Baidwan, Gaurav Sharma of Sambhalki, Gurjinder Singh of Ballomajra, Sandeep Singh of Nanumajra, Satnam Singh of Balongi, Jass Hundal of Chappar Chiri Kalan, Amrik Singh of Chilla, Kirandeep Kaur of Rurka, Harjit Kaur of Chappar Chiri Khurd, Jaspreet Singh of Landran, Ajit Sandhu of Kambala, Kuldeep Kaur of Lakhnaur and Palwinder Singh of Nanomajra.