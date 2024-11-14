Menu Explore
14.10 lakh MT paddy reaches mandis; over 97% procured: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 15, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the procurement and lifting of the grains across the district, Ludhiana DC said the administration was committed to completing procurement and lifting without any inconvenience to the farmers

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said on Thursday that 14.10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) paddy has arrived at the grain markets and out of this, over 97% has been procured by various agencies till November 13.

Ludhiana DC said the administration is ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of paddy. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana DC said the administration is ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of paddy. (HT Photo)

He added that payments worth 3041.7 crore have been made to the farmers for their produce.

The DC said the administration is ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of paddy.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the procurement and lifting of the grains across the district, the DC said the administration was committed to completing procurement and lifting without any inconvenience to the farmers. He added that elaborate arrangements have been made by the administration based on directions issued by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Jorwal said about 18 lakh MT paddy is expected to arrive at grain markets across the district. Senior administration and mandi board officials were present at the meeting.

