144 fresh Covid cases, 1 fatality recorded in J&K

J&K on Wednesday witnessed one death due to Covid, which infected 144 people and pushed the active case count to 1,602.

On Tuesday, for the first time since March 17, Jammu and Kashmir’s daily Covid infections had dropped below 100. The last time the UT had recorded fewer cases than July 20 was on March 12 with 73 infections.

On Wednesday, there were 109 cases in Kashmir, while the Jammu division saw 29 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 175 with active positive cases dropping to 1,602.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,14,284 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 98.25%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,20,256 and the death toll has climbed to 4,372.

Officials said with 65 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 10 in Anantnag. All the other 18 districts had single-digit cases with five districts without any case.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,139 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 832 deaths.

The overall cases in July so far have reached 4,450 and death toll stands at 48. After the most devastating month of May, June reported 25,197 cases and 416 deaths related to the disease.