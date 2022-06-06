145 Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia from J&K

After a two-year coronavirus-induced hiatus, the first batch consisting of 145 Kashmiri pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Sunday.

Families were seen bidding an emotional farewell to their relatives as they dropped them at the Hajj House in Srinagar from where they were taken to the airport in buses.The pilgrims, who were mostly were white, were seen chanting religious hymns.

“For two years we could not undertake the pilgrimage because of Covid, but now we are glad that the Almighty has given us a chance to go for Hajj, said Javaid Hussain, a pilgrim. He added that the arrangements were rushed because of the late announcement.

Another pilgrim, Owais Ahmad said he will keep the troubled valley in his prayers. “We will pray for happiness and peace in Kashmir. We will pray for the return of pre-1990 Kashmir,” he said.

Around 6,000 pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will perform this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, of which 5,856 will leave from the Valley and the others from Delhi Airport.

J&K Hajj Committee chief executive officer (CEO Abdul Salam Mir said they had put all arrangements in place for a smooth pilgrimage. “Pilgrims did not face any difficulty and everything – customs check, official currency exchange and accommodation stickers – is taking place smoothly,” he said, adding that all Covid protocols were being followed.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the first batch of pilgrims virtually and extended his greetings and best wishes to the people undertaking the sacred pilgrimage. “I pray for a successful Hajj pilgrimage and peace, amity and prosperity for UT of J&K,” he said.

He urged the pilgrims to appraise the administration of any issues they may face during the pilgrimage. A RT-PCR Covid-19 testing facility was also set up at JVC Hospital, Bemina.