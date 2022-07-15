14-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Karnal

A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with high-voltage wires near the roof of toilets of a sports complex in Kutail village of Karnal district.

The police said the deceased was a student of Class IX of Government High School, Kutail, and he was crossing the building of the sports complex to “bunk classes”.

As per the police, the victim did not go to school and threw his bag on the roof of the toilets constructed in the sports complex.

When his mother noticed him in the sports complex and asked for the bag, he climbed on the roof of the toilets to take his bag and came in contact with the wires and died on the spot.

A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The villagers held a protest and accused the electricity department officials of negligence.

Sujan Singh, in-charge of Madhuban police station, said on the complaint of the family members, a case has been registered under Section 304-A of the IPC against the UHBVN.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said the Gharaunda SDM has been tasked to inquire into the matter.