15 days into new session, Ludhiana government school students still await new textbooks
Fifteen days since the new academic session of 2022-23 commenced on April 1, students in government schools are still awaiting their new textbooks.
According to the latest order of the academic branch of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which provides free books to the students every year, the board has printed the books for the fresh session for Punjabi, English, Maths, Science, and Computer Science for Classes I to X.
Teachers, however, said they have been teaching students by borrowing books from old students, adding that they are also expecting changes in syllabus.
A government teacher, who did not wish to be named, said, “Since the pandemic has hit our country, the board has introduced many changes in the education system including two final term exams, omission of many topics from the exams, division of syllabus last year for the exams.”
“Now since the students have got promoted and many new students have been enrolled in the new session, they are yet to receive their books,” the teacher further said, adding that teachers’ familiarity with some important topics has allowed them to continue to teach using old books.
Another teacher, meanwhile, said the state education board, before starting the session, should have distributed the latest revised books to schools.
“Few students have faced a lot of issues last year as they did not receive several textbooks even a month before their final board exam in December. These mostly included those who migrated from the private schools to the government schools even in September. Books should be distributed well in time to avoid any problem to teachers and students,” the teacher said.
PSEB chairperson Yograj Sharma, meanwhile, denied any delay in distribution of books, saying over 2 crores books were printed and sent to schools in March last year.
He said an additional 1.5 crore textbooks would be distributed to government schools in the state before April 30 this year.
“As per the rule, new textbooks are printed every year. The government has asked us to make the books available to the school till April 30 but our target is to distribute the books a week before. Syllabus will be the same as of last year with minute possible changes if required,” Sharma added.
He also pointed out that schools often request students to donate the old books in the school libraries so that new students could study until the arrival of new books.
A block primary officer said the board has already sent a few books and the same will be distributed to the schools by next week.
After two Covid-hit years, Prayagraj tailors busy completing Eid orders
Tailors in the Sangam city are a busy lot these days as they have to finish stitching of clothes ordered by their customers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. A welcome change has come in their business prospects after a gap of two years during which they suffered financial crisis owing to the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Most of tailors' shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities.
Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana
Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area accused him of employing underage children at his hotel. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day's work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases in 24 hrs
PUNE Pune district reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 234 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,515 and death toll is 7,203.
Five car-borne miscreants booked for snatching jewellery on National Highway in Ludhiana
Police registered a case against unidentified car-borne miscreants after they snatched jewellery from a commuter and The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar's mother on Tuesday evening at National Highway near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib. The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar, said he and his mother Laxmi were on their way to Ludhiana from Delhi when they were stopped by the car-borne miscreants at around 4pm near Gurdwara Atarsar Sahib.
UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30
With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified. For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment.
