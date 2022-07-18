15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held
The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday.
Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and Vansh, a native of Meerut.
During interrogation, they disclosed that they got the drugs from Vikas Jalhotra, alias Laddoo, and Sandeep Kumar Jalhotra, both residents of Fazilka, who were present in their car on Jangpur Road.
A police team reached the spot and searched the car, which led to the recovery of another 8 gm of ice. All accused were produced in court that sent them to two-day police remand. Police will interrogate them to ascertain their supply chain.
A strong, addictive stimulant drug, ice has a crystal-like appearance, hence its name, said police, adding that its overdose could cause chest pain, breathing problems, fits, unconsciousness, brain stroke, heart attack and even death.
In another case, 5 gm heroin was recovered from the car of one Charanjit Singh in Badala village, where he lives. He was sent to one-day police remand by police.
-
Chandigarh: Man picks hotel’s phone number from internet, duped of ₹28,000
A man searching the internet for a hotel's phone number to book a room ended up losing ₹28,000 to a fraudster. The victim, Jaswinder Singh Bedi, told the police that he wanted to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, and looked for its contact number online. On calling the phone number, he was asked to share the OTP sent to his mobile phone for confirming the booking.
-
Delhiwale: Man with his self-made cap
The lane is utterly silent, here in south Delhi's Adhchini village. The pathway is empty but for two young men. Arvind, in distressed denim shorts, is crouched on the muddy ground. “We need a new ber after every two months,” mutters Prakash. In his mid-20s, Arvind has made hundreds of such caps. “I have been a labourer in Delhi for 14 years.” Prakash bobs his head. Arvind confesses that “I don't feel good in Dilli.”
-
In new Grap, eye on better waste management to cut garbage fires
New Delhi: To minimise pollution from the burning of solid waste and frequent landfill fires, the revamped Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), notified by the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday to reduce air pollution in the National Capital Region, has listed ways to tackle problems inherent to the current solid waste management system in Delhi, mainly the lack of waste segregation.
-
Rains in Delhi-NCR may intensify this week: IMD
Although northern India is expected to receive higher rainfall from Tuesday, the weather department will take another 24 hours to assess how much showers will intensify over the National Capital Region. With the trough of the southwest monsoon shifting towards northern India once again, large parts of Delhi received light but incessant showers overnight, making for a cool Sunday morning. Mayur Vihar received the most rainfall during this period, recording 41mm of rainfall.
-
New NSD building work may start in 6 months
The National School of Drama is all set for a complete overhaul, with the construction of its new building likely to begin in six months, officials familiar with the matter told HT requesting anonymity. The premium theatre training institute, which is an autonomous body under the Union ministry of culture, was sanctioned ₹180 crore in 2016 for the development of a new complex.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics