15 illegal mining spots in Tarn Taran to be under CCTV surveillance

Police have also identified 2-dozen routes near Beas and Sutlej rivers being used for transportation of illegally excavated sand
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Tarn Taran police have identified 15 spots, which were being used for illegal sand mining for the past five years in the district, for installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to curb the practice.

For keeping 24x7 surveillance, the CCTV cameras will be installed from the funds of the Saanjh Kendra, set up by the Punjab government to provide police-related services to the people. Besides, the police have also identified nearly two dozen routes near Beas and Sutlej rivers, which were being used for transportation of illegally excavated sand, to install special barricading.

On Saturday, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale along with other senior police officials visited the vulnerable pockets for finalising the mapping for the project. He also held meetings with the panchayats of those villages from which the illegal business had been going on for the past few years.

“We have asked the panchayats to identify the suspected vehicles passing through their villages, so the accused involved in the illegal trade could be identified and arrested,” said the SSP. He said the station house officers concerned will remain in touch with the panchayats and the work for installing the CCTV cameras will begin soon.

“From May last year to date, we have registered 59 cases, besides arresting 70 accused. We have also confiscated 39 trailers laden with sand, three earth-moving machines, five motorised carts, 15 tippers and a Mahindra Bolero. The amount of the impounded vehicles is pegged at 5.34 crore,” said the SSP.

