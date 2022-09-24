In a major setback for the Congress, eight of its 10 councillors in the Kharar municipal council, along with six independent councillors and one Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor, on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan at her official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 17, 2021, the Kharar MC elections had resulted in a hung house after the Congress bagged 10 of the 27 seats, while eight seats each went to SAD and independents, and one to AAP.

But later, SAD, with the help of independent councillors, had elected its councillor Jaspreet Kaur as the president.

15 Kharar councillors join hands with AAP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP seat share up to 16 in 27-member house

With Friday’s development, the number of AAP councillors in the 27-member MC House has gone up to 16, which will allow them to move a no-confidence motion to change the president.

Welcoming the councillors, Mann, who is also the local legislator, said due respect will be given to all councillors who joined AAP.

Kharar MC senior vice-president Harinder Pal Singh Jolly, who along with his councillor wife Namita joined the AAP, said, “Since the MC elections, only three MC meetings have been convened in 18 months and throughout, focus has only remained on works of the SAD councillors, bringing Kharar’s overall development to a standstill.”

Undemocratic move by AAP: Warring

Hitting out against AAP, Congress’ Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Ever since the AAP government came to power in Punjab, they have been using all tactics to lure councillors of various councils and corporations, which is completely undemocratic. In some cases, they are even pressuring the councillors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“AAP is playing dirty politics and forcing councillors to join their party. But people of Kharar are watching and will soon give them a befitting reply,” said Ranjit Singh Gill, in-charge, SAD, Kharar constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON