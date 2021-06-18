Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD’s Jaspreet Kaur elected Kharar MC president
Earlier in February, the municipal council polls had resulted in a hung house. (Representational photo)
Earlier in February, the municipal council polls had resulted in a hung house. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

SAD’s Jaspreet Kaur elected Kharar MC president

Gurdeep Kaur and Jasbir Singh Rana became the senior-vice president and vice-president of the civic body, respectively. Both had contested the polls as Independents
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:59 AM IST

Jaspreet Kaur Longia, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor from ward number 19, was elected the president of Kharar municipal council on Thursday.

Gurdeep Kaur and Jasbir Singh Rana became the senior-vice president and vice-president of the civic body, respectively. Both had contested the elections as Independents.

On April 19, violent scenes were witnessed during the election of president and senior vice-president of the municipal council, following which the authorities deferred the polls to May 3 and it was further postponed due to Covid-19 surge.

Earlier on February 17, the municipal council polls had resulted in a hung house as out of total 27 seats, Congress won 10 seats, SAD got 8, while one went to AAP. Eight seats were won by Independents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.