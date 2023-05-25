Ludhiana: 15 mill workers injured after speeding truck hit staff bus

At least 15 spinning mill workers suffered injuries after the staff bus that they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at a flyover on the National Highway in Khanna on Thursday morning.

The injured in the accident in a local hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Such was the impact of the collision that the bus rammed into the flyover’s divider. According to the mill worker the driver of the bus used presence of mind otherwise the bus could fall off from the flyover.

Passers-by came to the injured persons’ aid, rushing them to the government hospital in Khanna. The condition of one of the injured was said to be critical.

The bus, ferrying the employees, mostly women, towards Payal, where the spinning mill is based. As per eyewitnesses’ accounts, upon reaching the flyover near Gurudwara Kalgidhar Sahib, the bus was hit by a speeding truck from behind and dragged along for a few metres.

The truck driver, meanwhile, managed to escape from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anita, one of the workers, said the bus met with the mishap minutes after picking her up. She recalled experiencing a strong, sudden jolt and falling off of her seat.

Rahul, a passer-by, said he was crossing the road when he witnessed the mishap and heard the injured employees calling for help.

Sharing further details, sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Sadar police station, Khanna, said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. Police are trying to trace the accused.

The SHO added that most of the injured were discharged from hospital after being administered first aid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON