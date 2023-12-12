15 staff members of Jind school transferred

As many as 15 staff members of the government school of Jind, whose principal was sacked for allegedly sexually harassing 142 girl students, were transferred.

The transfer order for seven male and eight female staff members was issued on Monday evening.

The majority of them were transferred to various schools in Jind district and a Physics lecturer was transferred to Bhiwani.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar made a statement on November 28 that 16 staff members, including the principal, had been appointed to replace old staffers but no action was taken till December 10.

While the principal was replaced a day after the announcement, the transfer orders for the other 15 were issued on Monday. The education department officials appointed maximum number of female teachers in the school.

District education officer Vijay Laxmi said the order has been received from higher officials and the same has been sent to block education officers (BEO) for the necessary action.

She further said that complaint and suggestion boxes have been set up in the school and directions have been issued to BEOs to monitor these boxes regularly.