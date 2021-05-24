15,000 candidates take nursing exam in Punjab

Amid ongoing second Covid-19 wave, 15,708 candidates appeared for the nursing staff recruitment exam in 15 districts of the state on Sunday.

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) conducted the written test for 473 posts of staff nurses under the state health department and 30 under the BFUHS. The selected candidates will be posted in government colleges and hospitals.

A total of 103 exam centres were set up at Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hosiarpur, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Moga, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala and Sangrur. While 17,327 candidates registered themselves for the exam, 1,619 didn’t appear.

The candidates were allowed to enter the examination centre after producing a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) report. As many as 67 covid positive candidates also took the test from isolation wards of medical colleges and civil hospitals.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, BFUHS inspected three examination centres in Mohali. He said social distancing norms were strictly followed during the examination process. “It was very important process due to Covid-19 outbreak, but we were able to conduct examination successfully,” he said.

Caption: A Covid-19 positive candidate taking the exam at an isolation centre at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, on Sunday.