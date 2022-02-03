Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 151 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in Ludhiana
151 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in Ludhiana

At present, there are 2,325 active cases in Ludhiana, of which 2,153 are under home isolation and 172 admitted in different hospitals. (HT File)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district reported 151 new Covid cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, health departments officials said on Wednesday.

With this, the total count of Covid cases in the district has gone up to 1,08,535, out of which 1,03,980 patients have recovered and 2,230 have succumbed to the virus.

At present, there are 2,325 active cases in the district, of which 2,153 are under home isolation and 172 admitted in different hospitals.

The casualties reported on Wednesday include an 86-year-old woman from Neemwala Chowk area in the old city, a 68-year-old man from Division Number 3 police station and a 31-year-old woman from Maharaj Nagar.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said in view of cluster infections, the administration has made 27 micro-containment areas in different parts of the district. He also appealed to residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated at the earliest. He also urged residents to avoid visiting crowded places and take precautions at all times.

