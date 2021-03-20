Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 152 new virus cases in J&K as spike continues
152 new virus cases in J&K as spike continues

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases from the last few days and 152 new cases were reported on Friday, the highest case tally in two-and-a-half months
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases from the last few days and 152 new cases were reported on Friday, the highest case tally in two-and-a-half months.

The spike has mostly been reported from Kashmir valley. With these new cases, the number of active cases has crossed 1,100.The case count has climbed to 1, 28,249 while the death toll has reached 1,979 with one death in Jammu division.

Officials said as many as 121 positive cases were reported from Kashmir division while 31 fresh cases were reported from Jammu division.

Since Wednesday, Kashmir valley has been witnessing over 100 fresh daily cases.Officials said 1, 25,118 people have recovered in the UT so far taking the recovery rate to 97.61%. There are now 1,152 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 56.9 lakh. Kashmir division has 884 active cases while there are 268 active cases in Jammu division.

