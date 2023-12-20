close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,536 corruption cases in Haryana since 2015

1,536 corruption cases in Haryana since 2015

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 20, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Once Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extends rail to Narela, the state government will cooperate in expanding it to Kundli in Sonepat district

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday informed the assembly that 1,536 corruption cases have been registered by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and the state police since 2015. The ACB has registered 1,140 cases and the state police 396 cases since 2015.

Replying to two starred questions by Congress MLA Jagbir Malik and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, the minister told the House that 542 cases were registered by the ACB and 189 by the state police between November 2019 and November 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Replying to two starred questions by Congress MLA Jagbir Malik and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, the minister told the House that 542 cases were registered by the ACB and 189 by the state police between November 2019 and November 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Replying to two starred questions by Congress MLA Jagbir Malik and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, the minister told the House that 542 cases were registered by the ACB and 189 by the state police between November 2019 and November 2023.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Surender Panwar, agriculture minister JP Dalal said that the state government has plans to expand the Metro rail in Sonepat.

Dalal said that as soon as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extends the Metro rail to Narela, the state government will cooperate in expanding it from Narela to Kundli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out