1,536 corruption cases in Haryana since 2015

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday informed the assembly that 1,536 corruption cases have been registered by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and the state police since 2015. The ACB has registered 1,140 cases and the state police 396 cases since 2015. Replying to two starred questions by Congress MLA Jagbir Malik and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, the minister told the House that 542 cases were registered by the ACB and 189 by the state police between November 2019 and November 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Replying to two starred questions by Congress MLA Jagbir Malik and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, the minister told the House that 542 cases were registered by the ACB and 189 by the state police between November 2019 and November 2023.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Surender Panwar, agriculture minister JP Dalal said that the state government has plans to expand the Metro rail in Sonepat.

Dalal said that as soon as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extends the Metro rail to Narela, the state government will cooperate in expanding it from Narela to Kundli.