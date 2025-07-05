15th Tibetan religious conference concludes in Dharamshala

The 15th Tibetan Religious Conference concluded on Friday at McLeodganj in Dharamshala. Sikyong Penpa Tsering announced that the Central Tibetan Administration plans to compile these into a single publicatio. (File)

The conference was attended by the religious leaders and representatives of all major traditions of Tibetan Buddhism.

Besides participants, the closing ceremony was attended by chief guest speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Sikyong Penpa Tsering. At the beginning of the conference on July 2, the 14th Dalai Lama’s video message was delivered in which the Tibetan spiritual leader affirmed the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama.

During the closing ceremony, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, as the incumbent Kalon of the department of religion and culture — the organising department — addressed the gathering. Given the extensive number of formal documents—such as legislations, resolutions, statements, and declarations—issued by various groups from diverse communities, including the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, Sikyong Penpa Tsering announced that the Central Tibetan Administration plans to compile these into a single publication. This compilation will serve as a testament to the widespread support for His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation process and the preservation of religious freedom for Tibetan Buddhism inside Tibet. According to Sikyong, the book will include formal declarations from followers of Tibetan Buddhism and supporters worldwide, across all levels of society.

Sikyong also expressed optimism about the prospect of several governments issuing declarations in the coming days, reaffirming their support for non-interference in the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. “As we celebrate this year as the Year of Compassion in honour of His Holiness’ 90th birthday, we will exert our fullest efforts in advocating among pro-democracy and freedom-loving communities around the world. The goal is to compile all of these initiatives by the end of the Year of Compassion for future generations,” he said.

In a departure from usual protocol, Sikyong noted that a resolution was adopted at the very beginning of the conference, inspired by His Holiness’ affirmation of the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama—marking a historic moment. He emphasised that beyond merely adopting resolutions, it is imperative to implement and actualise them.