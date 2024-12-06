Ludhiana: 1.5-year stalemate ends as NHAI begins flyover repair in city

After a prolonged deadlock of over one-and-a-half years between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the municipal corporation (MC) over who should repair the damaged flyover at the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev inter-bus terminus, the repair work was officially launched on Friday under the supervision of NHAI. The flyover located near the bus fare collection centre is dotted by various potholes and loose gravel, posing risks to vehicles. (HT Photo)

The flyover located near the bus fare collection counter, which has been in a deteriorated state for some time is dotted by various potholes and loose gravel, posing risks to vehicles. This stretch is a vital route for buses departing for various destinations, making its condition a serious concern for both commuters and drivers. The poor state of the flyover not only caused uncomfortable and bumpy rides for passengers but also led to increased maintenance costs for buses, as they were subjected to frequent wear and tear.

On August 30, the deputy commissioner’s office issued an order in response to multiple complaints raised by the Punjab Roadways management regarding the deteriorating condition of the flyover at the bus stand. The order directed the municipal corporation (MC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to prioritise the repairs and submit a detailed progress report within a week.

However, despite these clear directives, the repair work was delayed due to ongoing disputes over jurisdiction between the NHAI and the civic body.

The issue began when both parties failed to agree on the ownership and maintenance of the flyover.

A senior transport official emphasised that despite being one of the busiest bus stands in Punjab, the flyover has gone without repairs for over seven years, leaving it in a state of neglect. “With hundreds of buses passing through daily, the deteriorating condition of the flyover poses a constant risk of accidents, forcing commuters to endure unsafe and uncomfortable journeys,” he said.

“Earlier, the management attempted to address the issue by temporarily filling the potholes with soil. However, these efforts were short-lived and ineffective, as the heavy daily traffic quickly caused the repairs to deteriorate,” the official added.

Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, expressed relief and satisfaction with the recent development. “For the past one and a half years, I have been urging the district administration to initiate repairs. It is a great relief that the much-needed repairs to this crucial infrastructure at the Ludhiana bus stand are now underway,” he said.