16 Corps pays homage to soldier killed on LoC

The General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva and other officers, on Wednesday, paid homage to soldier Subhash Chander, who was killed in action during an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Battal area of KG sector in Poonch district on Tuesday morning. General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva lays a wreath over the mortal remains of L/Nk Subhash Chander, who succumbed to his injuries after troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorist at Battal sector, in Jammu, on Wednesday. (ANI)

The deceased hailed from Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

“In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, #GOC #WhiteKnightCorps laid a wreath to pay homage to #Braveheart L/Nk Subhash Chander, who laid down his life in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a counter terrorist operation in *Op Battal* #Rajouri,” White Knight Corps wrote on social networking site ‘X’.

Chander, injured in an exchange of fire in the Battal sector of Poonch district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday.