Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16 freehold Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs
chandigarh news

16 freehold Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

Detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids for the 16 units is available on www.chbonline.in
The residential Chandigarh Housing Board units can be inspected on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The residential Chandigarh Housing Board units can be inspected on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 03:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of 16 commercial and residential units on freehold basis.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said, “E-tenders for 10 freehold commercial and six freehold residential properties can be submitted from 10 am on March 30 till 10 am on April 19. The bids will be opened soon after at 10.15 am.”

Detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids is available on www.chbonline.in. Garg said the residential units can be inspected on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out