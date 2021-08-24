Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

1.6 kg gold seized from passenger at Amritsar airport

The customs (preventive) commissionerate seized gold weighing 1,600 gm from a male passenger who landed at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, officials said on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The gold found on a passenger at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar.

The customs (preventive) commissionerate seized gold weighing 1,600 gm from a male passenger who landed at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, officials said on Monday.

“On Sunday, a passenger aboard the Indigo Airlines flight from Sharjah was intercepted at 8.30pm. Some suspicious material concealed in his trousers and underwear was noticed. On a thorough search, gold in paste form weighing 1,894 gm was found. On melting, gold valued at 78 lakh weighed 1,600 gm. The passenger was arrested. Further investigations are on,” said a press release issued by the officials.

